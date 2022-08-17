VIDEO: Peppermint Debuts Broken Home Video

Peppermint recently released Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA.

The release is the second installment of a trilogy and highlights the point in a relationship when doubts and resentment start to set in...especially the beginning of the end. "Broken Home" is the first single which features a sultry duet with Jerome Bell Bastien.

"Broken Home" is that moment that you KNOW, it's the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, "maybe if we don't go any further we can at least keep things pleasant". says Peppermint.

Watch the official video of "Broken Home" below!

Additionally, Peppermint most recently co-hosted the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York and was also nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series.

You can also catch her on the big screen in this summer's hit rom-com movie, "Fire Island" alongside Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster & Margaret Cho airing on Hulu.

A longtime key figure in queer nightlife, actress & singer Peppermint regularly performs to sold-out crowds around the world. She has released six albums; Hardcore Glamour, Servin' It Up, Sugar & Spiked,Black Pepper , A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers and Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers available on all streaming platforms.

Recent projects include; co-starring in OUTtv's "Call Me Mother" drag competition series, co-hosting Amazon Prime talk show "Translation", guest starring in Amazon's "Harlem", hosting (San Francisco) and presenting (Los Angeles) at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, hosting/moderating Black Queer Town Hall with co-creator Bob The Drag Queen, guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's Emmy award winning series "Pose", a recurring role on the CBS series "God Friended Me" and a guest role on the Fox scripted drama "Deputy."

Peppermint, who is the ACLU's first-ever Artist Ambassador for Trans Justice has raised six-figure sums for prominent LGBT rights groups, partnered with MAC Cosmetics' "M.A.C. AIDS Fund" and is involved in the HIV Vaccine trials network.

She partnered with RuPaul Drag Race Winner Sasha Velour for a college speaking tour that focused on the challenges faced by transgender and non-binary people in today's political climate among various other topics. Peppermint takes every available opportunity to speak at universities and to various communities on the issues.

Peppermint was nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ "Legendary" series. Previous honors include; GLAAD Media Award nomination alongside Lady Gaga & Kehlani for Outstanding Music Artist (2021), "Best Songwriter" by World of Wonder's Wowie Awards 2020, Conde Nast's "Queeroes" award (2018), Variety's prestigious "New Power of New York" list, and was named one of Out magazine's "OUT100" portfolio of the most influential LGBTQ people of the year.

Watch the new music video here: