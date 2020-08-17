VIDEO: Pentatonix Release New Original Single 'Happy Now'

Accompanying the new track, Pentatonix also debuted a music video for the single, directed by Alon Isocianu.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix have released their original single "Happy Now" via RCA Records. The single was produced by Johan Carlsson (Ariana Grande, One Direction), Sean Myer (Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor) and Ojivolta (Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera) and co-produced by Pentatonix and Ben Bram.

Check it out below!

"Happy Now" marks the first time the group has released original music since 2015, when their self-titled original album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart. The album has since been RIAA certified gold.

Of the new release, Kirstin said, "We've all been evolving - individually and as a group - and I think we've really levelled-up in terms of seeking out our own happiness. So, to me, this song is a little bit about us turning the page and being ready for a new chapter."

Earlier this summer, the group released their At Home EP along with original music videos for their "Home" medley as well as for their covers of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa) and "Dreams" (The Cranberries).

Be sure to keep an eye out for more new music coming from Pentatonix this year. Please visit www.ptxofficial.com for more information.

