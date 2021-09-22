VIDEO: Penelope Isles Release New 'Sudoku' Music Video

Penelope Isles, the project of UK-born and bred siblings, co-songwriters and co-vocalists Lily and Jack Wolter, recently announced Which Way To Happy, their sophomore album and follow-up to their 2018 debut Until The Tide Creeps In. Which Way To Happy-which was produced by Jack, mixed by Dave Fridmann, and will be released on November 5th.

Jack and Lily spent much of 2019 driving through Europe and America with their bandmates, and, like many, felt everything was falling apart when COVID-19 put their upcoming plans to a halt. The duo, dealing with their own respective romantic heartaches, and coping with the loss of two band members who were replaced with Henry Nicholson, Joe Taylor, and Hannah Feenstra who contributed during recording, ("A godsend after a low time," says Lily) were staying in a small cottage in Cornwall to start work on the new album when lockdown began.

Claustrophobia kicked in, existential anxiety over the pandemic permeated everything, and emotions ran high.The result is an intoxicating leap forward for the Brighton-based band, following the calling-card DIY smarts of their 2019 debut, Until the Tide Creeps In.

Today, the band shares another incredible record teaser with the psychedelic dream-pop single "Sudoku."

