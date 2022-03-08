VIDEO: Paloma Releases New Music Video 'Momma'

The fourteen-year-old phenomenon singer/songwriter Paloma Dineli Chesky stretches both her songwriting imagination and captivating cinematic images with her new music video Momma, now available for viewing on YouTube.

"Momma is about the emotions of someone trying to escape this mirror world breaking through and not knowing how to break free. Trying to figure out mystery, events, stories, love heartbreak, overthinking the world, until you have had it and you let go." says Paloma.

The Album "Thirteen" is available on all streaming platforms and the music video "Momma" can be viewed here on YouTube.

Watch the new music video here: