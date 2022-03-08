Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Paloma Releases New Music Video 'Momma'

pixeltracker

The track is from Paloma's recent album "Thirteen."

Mar. 8, 2022  

The fourteen-year-old phenomenon singer/songwriter Paloma Dineli Chesky stretches both her songwriting imagination and captivating cinematic images with her new music video Momma, now available for viewing on YouTube.

"Momma is about the emotions of someone trying to escape this mirror world breaking through and not knowing how to break free. Trying to figure out mystery, events, stories, love heartbreak, overthinking the world, until you have had it and you let go." says Paloma.

The Album "Thirteen" is available on all streaming platforms and the music video "Momma" can be viewed here on YouTube.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Paloma Releases New Music Video 'Momma'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes

From This Author - Michael Major