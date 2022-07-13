VIDEO: Ondara Debuts Latest Single 'A Nocturnal Heresy' With Video

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ondara unveils new single "A Nocturnal Heresy."

"A Nocturnal Heresy" is from Ondara's forthcoming third studio album, Spanish Villager No: 3, which is set for release on September 16 via Verve Forecast. Pre-order the album HERE and a limited amount of translucent red vinyl is also available exclusively HERE.

"A Nocturnal Heresy" follows the release of "An Alien In Minneapolis," the first track to be released from Spanish Villager No: 3. The namesake behind the new album is The Spanish Villager: a mysterious man with a potent message who has proven to be a versatile guy: he's the subject of a short story Ondara wrote and turned into a graphic novel, and now a new album.

The album is produced by Ondara and Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Dan Wilson) with contributions from Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, Sebastian Steinberg, Tim Kuhl and Jeremy Stacey. The new collection of songs features a much more full, electric sound.

In celebration of the new music, Ondara will soon embark on his run of headline fall dates in North America and Europe. Kicking off on September 9 in Chicago, the new headline tour includes performances at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre, and Nashville's Exit/In. Tickets for the tour can be found here. Full tour routing can be found below.

Spanish Villager No: 3 follows his 2020 sophomore album, Folk N' Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, and his 2019 debut album, Tales of America, which was released to widespread critical praise, receiving a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and Ondara also received a nod for Best Emerging Act at the 2019 Americana Awards.

Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya listening to American alt-rock and making up his own songs for as long as he can remember. At an early age he fell in love with the music of Bob Dylan and was granted a visa through the immigration lottery system. He chose Minneapolis as his home to pursue a career as a singer and songwriter with Dylan in mind. He began making his way in the local music scene, continually writing songs about what he saw, felt and experienced in a place far different from home.

Ondara has toured extensively including sold out European performances, a completely sold-out headlining U.S. tour, appearances at festivals nationwide including Xponential Festival, Newport Folk Festival and Edmonton Folk Festival, and opened for the likes of The Lumineers, First Aid Kit, Neil Young, The Head & The Heart, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

September 9-Lincoln Hall-Chicago, IL

September 10-First Avenue-Minneapolis, MN

September 11-Majestic Theatre-Madison, WI

September 13-World Café Live-Philadelphia, PA

September 14-Bowery Ballroom-New York, NY

September 16-Music Hall of Williamsburg-Brooklyn, NY

September 17-Capital Turnaround-Washington, DC

September 18-The Sinclair-Cambridge, MA

September 20-L'astral-Montreal, QC

September 21-Lee's Palace-Toronto, ON

September 23-The Ark-Ann Arbor, MI

September 26-Terminal West-Atlanta, GA

September 27-Exit/In-Nashville, TN

September 29-Antone's-Austin, TX

September 30-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX

October 1-The Heights Theater-Houston, TX

October 5-The Glass House-Pomona, CA

October 7-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 8-Great American-San Francisco, CA

October 10-The Crocodile-Seattle, WA

October 11-Revolution Hall-Portland, OR

October 12-Hollywood Theatre-Vancouver, BC

October 14-Commonwealth-Salt Lake City, UT

October 16-Bluebird Theater-Denver, CO

November 15-La Nau-Barcelona, SP

November 16-Teatro Pavon-Madrid, SP

November 18-Santeria Toscana 31-Milan, IT

November 19-Les Docks-Lausanne, SZ

November 20-Mascotte-Zurich, SZ

November 23-Lafayette-London, UK

November 25-La Bataclan-Paris, FR

November 26-Bird-Rotterdam, NL

November 27-Bitterzoet-Amsterdam, NL

November 29-Columbia Theater-Berlin, DE

November 30-Gruenspan-Hamburg, DE

December 1-Kulturkirche-Cologne, DE

December 2-Strom-Munich, DE

December 4-Lille Vega-Copenhagen, DK

December 5-Parkteatret-Oslo, NW

December 6-Nalen Klubb-Stockholm, SE