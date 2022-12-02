Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nonso Amadi Performs for Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Born out of Vevo’s taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, “DSCVR Artists To Watch” is now in its 9th year.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo's Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Nonso Amadi says, "Being an artist to watch means a lot to me. It's a chance to showcase to people Afro-rnb and just the way I view music . I've always wanted to be a bridge connecting African music and to the rest of the world and this is an opportunity to continue building that bridge with the international audience at VEVO."

Toney EL, Associate Manager, Music Programming at Vevo adds, "The African diaspora has spread the continent's music around the globe, blurring lines between genres and transcending boundaries. Toronto-based Nigerian artist Nonso Amadi, who bridges the gap between fans of traditional R&B and Afropop, is a perfect example.

Setting a precedent in the bubbling Afro-R&B scene, Nonso fuses tantalizing African instrumentation, soothing vocals, introspective songwriting, and memorable melodies. Nonso Amadi's sound, amplified by the cross-current support of Universal Music Canada, Def Jam Records, and Universal Music Nigeria, makes him impossible to ignore in 2023."

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

"We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

"Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them."

Watch the new performance here:



The Soul Motivators Release It Is What It Is Featuring Shahi Photo
The Soul Motivators Release 'It Is What It Is' Featuring Shahi
The Soul Motivators release 'It Is What It Is' featuring Shahi. Following up on their critically acclaimed album 'Do The Damn Thing' (2020), The Soul Motivators returns with a new single featuring the powerhouse vocals of Shahi. Listen to the new single now!
Third Man Records Releases Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2 Photo
Third Man Records Releases 'Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2'
The second volume expands upon the Michigan-centric aural delights purveyed on Vol. 1, by including groups from throughout the Midwest. Highlighting groups spanning Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Vol. 2 works to cement the Midwest's status as a breeding ground for the space-rock and shoegaze subgenres.
Blair Lee Shares Debut EP The Puppy Game Photo
Blair Lee Shares Debut EP 'The Puppy Game'
The EP release also comes with an official video for “Last Bite.” Over the past few months, Blair has been rolling out a few of the singles off of her upcoming EP. The first release “Hurdles” was followed by “Peachy World” and “Flower Mind,” all of which were produced by close collaborator ModMaxx (Drake, Roy Woods, Tinashe).
David Haerle Releases New Single Days In The Sun Photo
David Haerle Releases New Single 'Days In The Sun'
El Camino Sierra, set for Spring 2023 release, marks David’s third full-length release and follows his 2020 album Death Valley which garnered praise from several acclaimed music publications including American Songwriter, Billboard, Goldmine, Glide Magazine, Elmore Magazine and Americana Highways, among others.

From This Author - Michael Major


Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at DisneyIndian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney
December 1, 2022

Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022

Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police  Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey  (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the WeekTAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022

Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022

Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022

Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
share