VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Joins James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

Nicki Minaj joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on last night's episode of THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN, Wednesday, April 6 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. The episode is now available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Last night's episode features guests include Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer, with a musical performance by Sigrid.

James and Nicki Minaj cruise through Los Angeles to her biggest hits from "Starships" to "Super Bass" to "Do We Have a Problem?" And after flexing her incredible British accent, we get the Nicki/Adele Carpool "Monster" mashup we deserve.

In this extended version of their drive, James asks Nicki about the balance between her confidence and her anxieties and how her career has changed with time and becoming a mother.

