VIDEO: Nick Vivid Releases Retro 'Trainers' Video

Nick Vivid about the video to his newest single, "Trainers," taken from his upcoming LP No More Secrets (release date: November 12, 2021 via MegaPlatinum Records).

"Even though there was no audience, I went for it as if there were. This will give people who haven't seen me perform live a little bit of an idea about the kind of show I put on."

A hint to his dynamic live performances, the video serves as a precursor to his upcoming record release show on November 13th at Brooklyn, NY's All Night Skate (54 Rockaway Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233). Filmed in a blackout room in Queens, NY, the video was inspired by old Beat-Club TV shows from the early 1970s where bands performed in front of a blue screen.

He tells Flaunt, "I wanted to make something that had that kind of look and feel but with my own twist to it. I wanted to make a video that was high energy from beginning to end."

Musing about applying "cheat mode" (a videogame reference to unlimited lives) to Real Life, Vivid wishes the concept of "Trainers" could be applied to life's dilemmas in order to get things right.

No More Secrets by Nick Vivid will be released on November 12 via MegaPlatinum Records. The No More Secrets record release party will take place at All Night Skate (bar) in Brooklyn, NY on November 13.

Watch the music video here: