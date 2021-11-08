VIDEO: New Adele Single 'Hold On' Teased in Amazon Prime Ad

Adele's upcoming track "Hold On" can be heard in a new commercial from Amazon Prime.

Listen to the new snippet of the song in the commercial below!

"30" will be released on November 19 and is now available for preorder on CD, cassette, and vinyl here.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.