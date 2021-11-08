Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New Adele Single 'Hold On' Teased in Amazon Prime Ad

Adele's "30" album will be released on November 19.

Nov. 8, 2021  

Adele's upcoming track "Hold On" can be heard in a new commercial from Amazon Prime.

Listen to the new snippet of the song in the commercial below!

"30" will be released on November 19 and is now available for preorder on CD, cassette, and vinyl here.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

