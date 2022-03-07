VIDEO: Netflix Debuts APOLLO 10 1/2: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD Trailer

Netflix has revealed the new trailer for APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD. The film is set to be released on April 1.

The cast includes Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Josh Wiggins, Sam Chipman, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Danielle Guilbot with Zachary Levi and Glen Powell and Jack Black.

APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives - the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own.

Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater's own life, APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure.

Watch the new trailer here: