VIDEO: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Release 'Love Don't' Music Video

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats debuts the video for their track "Love Don't." Shot by Rett Rogers with additional videography from Brendan Young and Will Gardener, the collage of footage was captured on tour throughout Europe and North America from 2018-2021.

"Love Don't" is the latest song to be revealed from the band's third studio album, The Future, set for release on November 5.

In conjunction with today's release, the band confirms a pair of headline shows at New York's Beacon Theatre on November 4 and 5.

Following its release in August, the band's knockout single "Survivor" moved quickly into the #1 slot at Triple A and debuted Top 30 on the Alternative Chart. The song is also #2 on the Americana Singles Chart while The Future remains #1 on the Non-Comm Albums Chart for the fourth consecutive week.

The new music caps off a run of career milestones for Rateliff and the band, including a debut on "Saturday Night Live" featuring the premiere performance of "Redemption," written and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake, as well as an appearance on "CMT Crossroads" with country singer/songwriter Margo Price. Rateliff's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" recently premiered at NPR Music, as well.

For The Future, Rateliff and The Night Sweats escaped to his new Colorado studio to write an album's worth of songs, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on our current times. While recognizable, the new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level.

