VIDEO: NEEDTOBREATHE Releases Official Music Video for 'Who Am I'

The video is the second in a five-part series of visuals for the band’s forthcoming album OUT OF BODY.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has returned with an official music video for "Who Am I". The video is the second Jared Hogan-directed clip in a five-part series of visuals for the band's forthcoming album Out of Body.

Watch below!

"It's been amazing to see the fan reaction to 'Who Am I' so far. We wanted to keep this video simple and let the performance speak for itself," the band shared. "We are working on some new ideas specifically with this track, so we hope fans and everybody keep an eye out for that."

Out of Body is due for release on August 28, 2020 via Elektra Records/Centricity Music, and is available for pre-order and pre-save now HERE. Limited edition merch bundles and experiences are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store HERE.

NEEDTOBREATHE will welcome the album with Celebrating Out of Body, a fully immersive concert experience directed by acclaimed filmmaker Elizabeth Olmstead (Brandi Carlile, The Highwomen) that will see the band perform their new songs live for the very first time. Streamed from the studio in Nashville, TN, this high definition audio and video experience will put fans right in the middle of a live performance to celebrate the album's release. Celebrating Out of Body will take place on Friday, August 28th at 9:00pm ET. Tickets are available now HERE.

NEEDTOBREATHE introduced Out of Body in April with the release of anthemic lead single "Hang On" and ballad "Seasons". American Songwriter claimed, "'Hang On' could easily be the next summertime sing-along," and E! News praised the track as "The sort of anthem we all need right about now." "Hang On" has already soundtracked a national campaign for the PGA Tour's Impact Initiative and been featured in the season finale of American Idol.

In June, NEEDTOBREATHE launched the album's pre-order alongside its third song "Survival" (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb)", and shared the emotionally charged track "Who Am I". Earlier this month, the band released the album's fifth and final instant-grat track "Banks". Fans who pre-order Out of Body will receive immediate downloads of all five songs the band has unveiled.

On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio-Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals]-examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy. After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.

Out of Body follows 2016's H A R D L O V E, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart, and featured the gold-certified title track "Hard Love".

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You