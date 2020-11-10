VIDEO: NEEDTOBREATHE Release Official Music Video for 'Banks'

Out of Body was released on August 28th.

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE have released an official music video for 'Banks', taken from their critically acclaimed new album Out of Body. The Chris Phelps-directed clip premiered with Clash Magazine and sees the band perform the anthemic song around a campfire.

Upon the song's release the band shared, "This song is about the women in our lives. They are strong, ambitious, patient, caring, and intelligent forces of nature. 'Banks' is our way of saying we support you and that there's nothing more beautiful than watching you effortlessly become the very thing you were made to be."

Out of Body was released on August 28th and debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts. The album is available physically and digitally via Elektra Records/Centricity Music now HERE . Limited edition merch bundles are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store HERE . Last month, NEEDTOBREATHE unveiled a brand new version of the album's current single 'Who Am I' featuring vocals from multi-platinum recording artist, Elle King. 'Who Am I' (feat. Elle King) is available to stream and download as an official Out of Body bonus track now HERE

Upon Out of Body's release, People applauded the band's "super catchy" new music, while American Songwriter commended NEEDTOBREATHE's "solid capabilities in both ballads and upbeat anthem-style songs". Southern Living praised the group as "our favourite Southern rock band", adding "several songs feel like they were written specifically to get us through this difficult moment in time." Taste of Country noted, "NEEDTOBREATHE prove beautiful, collaborative art can still be made amid a pandemic."

NEEDTOBREATHE welcomed the album with Celebrating Out of Body, a fully immersive release-day concert experience that saw them perform Out of Body in its entirety, live for the very first time. Last month the band took the stage at CBS This Morning Saturday to deliver the network television debut performances of ' Hang On ', ' Who Am I ', and 'Survival'. The band also performed sessions for Billboard , The Grammy Museum, Spin American Songwriter , and more.

On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio - Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals] - examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy. After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.

