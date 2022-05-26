VIDEO: Moore Kismet 'Wasteland' Music Video

When we last connected with Moore Kismet in February, they were releasing 'Parallel Heartbreak (feat. Pauline Herr)', a watershed single that seemed to be defining a new way forward for the still just 17-year-old dance music phenom.

Their debut album, the ambitiously titled Universe, is actually due out in June via Thrive Music, and they will be doing a series of live dates between this month and early autumn, from Tampa to Chicago, Denver to El Paso and finally on to Tempe, AZ on September 24 as part of the Jauz Bite This! Block Party Tour.

But in the meantime, today brings the release of the sensual/visceral new track 'Wasteland,' featuring the Taylor Swift approved Carlie Hanson on vocals. It's as sonically widescreen and affecting as anything they've ever done; yet what is immediately striking is the raw honesty of the lyrics, with Ms. Hanson confessing philosophically in a somewhat resigned tone:

Tour Dates

5/28 @ Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL

5/29 @ Sunset Music Festival in Tampa, FL

6/10 @ Camp Nowhere in Austin, TX

6/11 @ Camp Nowhere in Dallas, TX

6/18 @ Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN

6/19 @ Beyond Wonderland in George, WA

6/23 @ Electric Forest in Rothbury, MI

6/26 @ Pride In The Park in Chicago, IL

7/9 @ FVDED in the Park in Holland Park, BC

7/16 @ Tomorrowland in Boom, Belgium

7/17 @ Lollapalooza Paris in Paris, France

7/29 @ Hard Summer in Los Angeles, CA

8/6-7 @ Moonrise in Baltimore, MD

9/3 @ Electric Zoo in New York, NY

9/24 @ Bite This! Block Party Tour in Tempe Junction, AZ