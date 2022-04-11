VIDEO: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Featured on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGS

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway were featured on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from Tuttle's acclaimed new album, Crooked Tree: "She'll Change," "Over the Line" and the title track.

Released earlier this month via Nonesuch Records, Crooked Tree explores Tuttle's love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, the record was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski and Gillian Welch.

In celebration of the new music, Tuttle and Golden Highway-Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass) and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)-are currently in the midst of their extensive headline tour with upcoming shows at Savannah's District Live, Tampa's The Attic, Charlotte's Visulite Theatre and Alexandria's Birchmere among others. See below for the complete itinerary.

"I always knew I wanted to make a bluegrass record someday," says Tuttle. "Once I started writing, everything flowed so easily: sometimes I've felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one's heard before, but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that's been passed down through generations in my family. I found a way to do that while writing songs that feel true to who I am, and it really helped me to grow as a songwriter."

In addition to Tuttle (vocals, guitars), Douglas (dobro), Keith-Hynes (fiddle) and Leslie (mandolin), Crooked Tree also features musicians Darol Anger (fiddle), Ron Block (banjo), Mike Bub (upright bass), Jason Carter (fiddle), Viktor Krauss (upright bass), Todd Phillips (upright bass) and Christian Sedelmyer (fiddle) with additional harmony vocals from Tina Adair, Lindsay Lou and Melody Walker.

Watch the performance here: