VIDEO: Mike Gossin Releases Acoustic Video for 'Marry You'

The music video was directed by Alex Ferrari.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Award-winning singer/songwriter Mike Gossin is releasing a video for the acoustic version of "Marry You" today. "Marry You" is the first song from the former Gloriana member's highly anticipated solo project. The video was shot at Asher's Place Studio in Franklin, TN.

"Marry You" was originally released in its full version on June 24, 2022, and Gossin wanted to additionally offer a stripped down version to drive the connection with the intimacy he wants to convey with the song."

Gossin says, "I wrote 'Marry You' sort of impulsively after a night out with a girl I was seeing. I had a picture of us that a downtown Wilmington, NC novelty photographer took, and I happened to look at that picture the next morning and was kind of overcome with some big feelings about her, so I decided to write it out. 'Marry You' ultimately is about all of those amazing things you feel about someone that make you want to share your life with them."

As a founding member of powerhouse group Gloriana, he toured internationally with mega-acts like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and Sheryl Crow. In that time they dominated the Country and Hot 100 charts; were nominated for numerous honors, winning AMA, CMT, and ACM Awards; and even played at the White House.

His upcoming solo project is a deeply personal production, while working with veteran engineer Mark Dobson, he wrote and performed on every track along with some incredible Nashville studio musician friends. Gossin also wrote and makes his debut as a producer on "Marry You".

Watch the new music video here:



