VIDEO: Mazie Shares 'Trippy Version' Music Video for Single 'dumb dumb'

Pairing fatalistic lyrics with shiny alt-pop arrangements that are as infectious as they are unpredictable has seen the quick ascension of 21-year old Baltimore native mazie. Her single "dumb dumb," which appears on her debut EP the rainbow cassette, is a perfect embodiment of mazie's multilayered, psychedelic twist on pop that's Stepford Wives meets Lisa Frank.

It's ironic, it's iconic, and to date the track has over 20 million cumulative streams. Fans have connected with the song's lyrics, especially mazie's astute observations about human behavior. "Disappointment takes us by surprise / Even though by now I think we should have realized / Everyone is dumb." Sometimes it's good to say what you're feeling out loud.

"My music is heavily rooted in existentialism, and the duality of the whimsical and upbeat combined with the sadness of the lyricism" mazie shares. "I'm always trying to walk that line."

Originally written the day after the Capitol Insurrection, "dumb dumb" has found an audience around the world, including being used as a protest song in Russia and Ukraine. The track has since propelled to #8 on TikTok US' top tracks chart and was recently featured on the soundtrack of the Netflix film Do Revenge.

To celebrate the success of the track, today (October 12th) mazie shares a "trippy version" music video for the song. The kaleidoscopic clip was created by 2D/3D digital designer Joel Dudzik using PyTTI - an AI software that generates images based off a text input. "Our goal has always been to simulate psychedelic experiences and AI art provides an incredible toolkit that allows us to very accurately communicate what tripping visuals are like," mazie shares about the video.

"dumb dumb" was produced by mazie's childhood neighbor Elie Rizk, who she's known since she was 15 and they both moved out to LA together. Elie Rizk has also worked with Bella Poarch ("Build a Bitch"), Remi Wolf ("Quiet On Set"), and Sub Urban ("Inferno").

mazie fell in love with singing at an early age and spent most of her childhood studying classical and jazz vocals. By the time she hit her teenage years living outside of Baltimore, she was writing her own music and recording it with her neighbor, Elie Rizk, who was teaching himself to engineer and produce in his basement studio. The two spent years experimenting and collaborating before they landed on "no friends," mazie's breakout 2020 debut. Clocking in at less than two minutes, the utterly addictive single exploded online, earning widespread acclaim and quickly racked up millions of streams. "We were in total shock," says mazie. "That song really defined the project for us, and when it started going crazy, everything just accelerated."

In the months to come, the pair would follow it up with two more singles, the lilting "i think i wanna be alone" and trippy "sippy cup," both of which arrived to similarly rapturous responses. Like "no friends," the tracks were deceptively cheerful, full of jaunty melodies and earworm hooks, accompanied by DIY artwork and videos that resembled outtakes from some deranged children's TV show.

While mazie may be a stage name, it's certainly not a character. The emotions behind the songs-- the highs and lows and pain and hope and sadness and joy -- are as real as can be, even when they all happen at the exact same time. "The lyrics are the core piece to my songs," mazie explains. "I feel like every song places a feeling of mine under a microscope and really allows me to dig into grander ideas and emotions I have towards those feelings."

Happy and sad, bitter and sweet, vulnerable and guarded, mazie is full of contradictions and that's just the way she likes it.

Watch the new music video here: