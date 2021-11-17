VIDEO: Mayday Parade Shares 'Think of You' Music Video

Mayday Parade has shared "Think of You", the final single before the release of their new album, out Friday, November 19.

"Life can be pretty hectic no matter who you are," drummer Jake Bundrick shares about the single. "'Think Of You' is about not wanting to miss a single moment with someone in your life, and cherishing every moment you do have with that person, place or thing."

Their seventh studio album together, What It Means To Fall Apart was created with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, and saw the band diverge from their typical path in the studio. With no final destination in mind and setting their sights on just writing the best songs they could, they started chipping away at something, letting go of any attachment to whether they left the studio with a single, an EP, or a full record. They arrived at a fully realized album, 12 contemplative tracks written through the eyes of a band moving forward with the knowledge they could only gain from looking back.

Since their formation, Mayday Parade have sold over 1.6 million albums in the U.S. inclusive of 675 million streams across their catalog, earning their spot as a household name in the industry. With a certified Gold album and countless global tours under their belt, the band shows no signs of slowing down as their fanbase continues to grow. Recently, their debut album A Lesson In Romantics has found new life on TikTok, with fans using the original tracks in their content as well as creating their own cover versions, some amassing millions of views.

Watch the new music video here: