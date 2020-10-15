VIDEO: May-A Releases 'Apricots' Video

The bouncy, left-leaning pop track premiered in Australia.

The bouncy, left-leaning pop track , which premiered on triple j in Australia, was released last week and has been stuck in our heads ever since! MAY-A is quickly making fans of an array of critics with Purple Sneakers raving "'Apricots' is a testament to her ability to evoke emotion through her contrasting soundscapes, telling a story through lively yet moody elements...With our heartstrings pulled, this new tune sees us floating into pure bliss" and Early Rising stating "[MAY-A] is quickly capturing our hearts." As if that weren't enough, American Songwriter labeled "Apricots" "a lush indie-pop number about queer desire," Variety noted the track's "glorious chorus" and NME Australia loved the "delicate guitar plucks erupting into a punchy chorus."

MAY-A has only released four singles, but she's been quickly growing a loyal fanbase amassing over 250,000 YouTube subscribers, a support slot for Wafia earlier this year and praise from Australia's tastemaker radio station triple j, as well as Pilerats, Purple Sneakers, Best Before, Tone Deaf, among others.

Having written music since the age of 12, MAY-A has honed a brand of songwriting that marries the classic pop structures and storytelling of parental favorites that permeated her childhood home with the post-genre sensibilities of Billie Eilish, the nonchalant, Gen Z cool of Clairo, and the suburban poetry of Lorde. With her poignant, elliptical storytelling, clear-eyed observational lyricism, and songwriting full of musical left-turns, MAY-A interrogates the realities of youth with clarity and maturity beyond her 19 years.

