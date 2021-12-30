VIDEO: Maxine Linehan Shares 'The Perfect Year' Music Video

To bid farewell to 2021 and usher in 2022, international concert star and recording artist Maxine Linehan has released a new video for "The Perfect Year," an adaptation of the song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard and the hit single off her acclaimed holiday album, This Time of Year.

The video was shot on location in Los Angeles by Point of View pictures.

The world premiere of Maxine's new solo holiday concert, This Time of Year was performed as a one-night-only special event at Southern Vermont Arts Center on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The show will tour beginning December 2022. For tour updates, please visit here.

A holiday event to be remembered all year long, This Time of Year eschews the typical tinsel and bright-colored lights and, instead, examines the festive season through love and loss, yearning and joy, memory and the ineffable secrets of the heart. It is, in short, a Maxine Linehan holiday show. The New York Times called her "Fiercely Talented," Forbes Magazine called her "Mesmerizing" which means you're in for extraordinary vocals, unexpected songs, and a full-on passionate performance. This is the time of year for Maxine Linehan.

This Time of Year the album is produced by Andrew Koss, Music Directed and arranged by Ryan Shirar, co-written by Grammy Award nominee Felix McTeigue (title track), mixed by multi Grammy winner Kevin Killen, and mastered by multi Grammy winner Bob Ludwig.

An internationally acclaimed concert and recording artist, Linehan is an interpretive artist that uses popular songbooks and theatrical presentations to share intimate truths and build communal bonds.

The Irish performer, singer, writer, producer, and actress fuses dialogue, autobiographical story arcs, and specific artist song collections for transformative concert experiences. Although Southern Vermont-based, Linehan performs in world famous venues around the globe, as well as intimate settings. Her repertoire is refreshingly eclectic - to date, she's interpreted the songbooks of such varied artists as U2, Petula Clark, and Barbra Streisand.

Maxine's first studio album, Beautiful Songs, was awarded a Top Ten pick by USA Today, and garnered rave reviews in The New York Times, Billboard, The Huffington Post, and others. Her acclaimed debut holiday album This Time of Year, was described by Forbes as "Lush and Mesmerizing' and by The Irish Voice as "A Sonic Marvel!"

Watch the new music video here: