VIDEO: Matt Corby Releases Video For 'Problems'

Following his latest release "Problems," the multi-award winning Australian songwriter and producer Matt Corby today accompanies the release with a new music video, helmed by Murli Dhir.

The video was inspired by Corby's survey of the human condition and life-altering events that recently occurred to him. On the day Matt was meant to start recording his new album, he and his family were instead rescued by a neighbor.

Their home had been engulfed by the flood waters that raged through Queensland and New South Wales, Australia in early 2022. After nervously watching his heavily pregnant partner and young son be whisked away in a small inflatable dinghy, he got to work ferrying provisions to stranded locals and digging rotting mud out from beneath his home.

"Problems" marks a creative turning point for the producer and songwriter. Here the lead portrays absurd ignorance in the face of hyperreal disaster: an insanely totalled car, a dinghy sinking in open water and even arrest. His message in the face of illustrated oblivion? That everything's fine, where the gift of life is concerned "what's the worst that can happen?" he bellies.

The video was directed and edited by Murli Dhir (MAY-A, Blessed, Wiki), who explains "When I first heard 'Problems,' I knew I wanted to make a bright and funny video that showed someone grooving completely oblivious to their problems around them. I thought it'd be interesting to portray serious events in a way that ultimately shows, 'well, even though nothing is going well right now, I'm still alive and everything will be okay, so i guess it's not really that bad.'"

With "Problems" Matt debuted a newly canvassed creative canon, embraced globally by triple j, Rolling Stone Australia, NME, CLASH and more. Recorded at his Rainbow Valley Studios with Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), "Problems" is Matt Corby's first taste of new music since his 2020 stand-alone singles, "If I Never Say A Word" and "Vitamin," after his J Award-winning Rainbow Valley LP in 2019.

In the time since, Matt announced the launch of his own independent record label, in between loaning his production expertise to work by Genesis Owusu, Jack River, Great Gable, Bud Rokesky and most recently, Budjerah. Stay tuned as Matt continues to refocus his creative vision onto his own work in the new year.

Watch the new music video here: