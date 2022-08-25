Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mastodon Share THE MAKING OF HUSHED AND GRIM Documentary

The new documentary premiered via Loudwire.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Unveiling yet another dimension of their latest chapter, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon share a 90-minute full-length documentary entitled "THE MAKING OF HUSHED AND GRIM" which premieres via Loudwire.

It chronicles the creation of their critically acclaimed ninth studio album, HUSHED AND GRIM, which was largely influenced by the untimely death of the band's longtime friend and manager Nick John.

Directed by Bryan Bankovich and produced by Newmerica, the film pulls back the curtain on one of the most enigmatic groups of this era. The Atlanta quartet open up about the making of their epic HUSHED AND GRIM. The members refer to the "unspoken" pact between them to honor the memory of "band dad" Nick John with the 15-track offering.

The filmmakers followed Mastodon as they pieced together their first body of work without Nick to lean on. For the first time, they not only recorded in their own West End Sound studio and headquarters in Atlanta, but they also endured a collective tragedy and a Pandemic-together.

With producer David Bottrill [Peter Gabriel, Tool] at the helm, the musicians poured every drop of blood, sweat, and tears into a definitive paean to their staunchest champion and biggest fan with no shortage of twists and turns-as captured in the footage. In between, "THE MAKING OF HUSHED AND GRIM" intercuts moments of levity with skits marked by sharply understated humor and a whole lot of clowns. It's humorous, heartfelt, honest, and wholeheartedly HUSHED AND GRIM.

This week, Mastodon return to the road, accompanying fellow GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Ghost on their North American headline tour as it kicks off at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on Friday August 26. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Click here for tour ticket and VIP upgrade details.

GHOST with Mastodon Tour Dates

# indicates newly confirmed date

Aug 26 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Aug 27 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Convention Center

#Aug 28 Alb, NM - - Sunshine Theater (Headline date w/ Spiritbox)

Aug 30 - Austin, TX - - Moody Center

Aug 31 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

Sep 02 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Civic Center Arena

Sep 03 - Duluth, GA - Gas South District

Sep 04 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sep 06 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Arena

Sep 09 - Trenton, NJ - Cure Insurance Arena

Sep 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Sep 12 - Providence, RI - Dunkin Donuts Center

Sep 13 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Sep 15 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sep 16 - Laval, QC - - Place Bell

Sep 17 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Sep 19 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center

Sep 20 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

Sep 21 - Peoria, IL - - Peoria Civic Center

Festival Dates:

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 25 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest




