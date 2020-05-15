VIDEO: Marillion Releases Lockdown Version of 'Made Again'

Marillion has released a lockdown version of the song 'Made Again'. Read a message from the band and check out the video below!

"We had the idea to do a 'lockdown' version of Made Again for you all.

Unbeknownst to us, our manager Lucy made a call (via social media) to ask fans to send in videos of themselves, in the hope of replicating the 'Made Again Stage Invasion' (at our Marillion Weekend in 2013) to surprise us!

Lucy and Tim Sidwell (from Toward Infinity), then came clean to us of their plan and added our 'at home' videos and recordings into the mix.

So here is a beautiful video of hope from around the world.

A better way of life? For sure.

We hope you all enjoy it.





We will be making announcements about our Marillion Weekends that are due in 2021 at some point next week.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.

"Like a bright new morning

Like a bright new day

I woke up from a deep sleep

I woke up from a bad dream

To a brand new morning

To a brand new day

Like the whole world has been made again"

h, Ian, Mark, Pete and Steve"

Made Again will be released as a Charity Single over the next few weeks.





