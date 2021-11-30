VIDEO: Mae Mae Releases New Single and Video 'Apple Boy'

Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has released her single and home movie-style video for "Apple Boy" and officially revealed the details for her debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes, out January 15.

A fizzy pop song with a stylish groove punctuated by a head-nodding bass line, handclaps, and electronic drums, "Apple Boy" uses metaphorical lyrics to speak to being in an unpredicted relationship. "It's about falling in love with a bad apple-not a bad boy. He's the apple nobody goes for who you would least expect," Mae Mae shares.

Produced by Adam Castilla (of The Colourist), the songs on Gummy Heart Eyes highlights Mae Mae's unconventional yet welcoming storytelling, zooming in on her distinctive charm blends into her pop appeal. Like her first single "Squishy" - which Consequence called "an easy, playful, sunny ode to a happy afternoon" that lies "somewhere between cutesy and dreamy" - "Apple Boy" reflects how her wide-eyed wonder and optimism collide with the world around her, so much so that the imagery and symbolism in the music on Gummy Heart Eyes were propelled by her actual hunger. She recalls, "I was on a juice cleanse at the time, so I would go to the studio super hungry and we would write about food. That's the basis for a lot of this music."

Mae Mae magnifies the bliss of life's little pleasures through a kaleidoscope of alternative and pop, mirroring the unabashed earnestness of her uninhibited personality. Her sound is a reflection of her life and vice versa. Since her childhood, Mae Mae has always lived adjacent to entertainment with her dad, a performer on cruise ships and in numerous funk bands throughout Miami, imparting an appreciation for music and performance upon her at a young age.

"I love meshing different genres together." she explains. "I really want to take you to different realms through my music. It can be danceable or chill at the same time, it's always going to be unexpected though."

Watch the new music video here: