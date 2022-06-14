VIDEO: MUNA Perform 'Kind of Girl' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Los Angeles-based trio MUNA took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing "Kind of Girl" off of their forthcoming self-titled album out June 24 on Saddest Factory Records.

The song released last month well and truly signaled MUNA has arrived, garnering rave reviews for it's raw, emotional honesty and leaves no doubt, MUNA is the band's masterpiece.

MUNA will play three nights in NYC this week with Phoebe Bridgers before setting off on a massive North American tour this summer. See below for a full rundown of dates.

The band is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like "Silk Chiffon," "Home By Now" and "Anything But Me" have fans ready for the next new, exciting chapter.

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

June 15 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park Bandshell (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

June 16 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium (supporting Phoebe Bridgers)

July 28 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall - Lollapalooza Aftershow (SOLD OUT)

July 29 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

July 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

August 2 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater

August 5- Louisville, KY - Headliners

August 6 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

August 7 - St Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

August 8 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave (UPSIZED FROM FINE LINE DUE TO DEMAND)

August 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

August 12 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

August 13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

August 15 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark (SOLD OUT)

September 18 - Boston, MA - Royale (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 19 - Boston, MA - Royale (SOLD OUT)

September 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven

September 26 - Washington DC - 9:30 Club (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (UPSIZED FROM THE FOUNDRY DUE TO DEMAND)

September 30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (SOLD OUT)

October 1 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (2nd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 2 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (3rd SHOW ADDED - SOLD OUT)

October 4 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

October 6 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

October 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 11 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

October 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

October 19 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (2ND SHOW ADDED- SOLD OUT)

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern (2nd SHOW ADDED)

November 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse

November 11 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

November 13 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

November 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

November 16 - Edinburgh, UK - Liquid Room

November 17 - Newcastle, UK - University Union

November 18 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

November 20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

November 21 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall