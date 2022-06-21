VIDEO: Lorde Shares 'The Path' Music Video From 'Solar Power'

Lorde has released the music video for "The Path," the opening track from her 2021 album, 'Solar Power."

"Solar Power" is Lorde's third studio album which was released via Universal Music New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

n 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team."

She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States.

Watch the new music video here: