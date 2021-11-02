VIDEO: Lorde Shares Music Video for 'Fallen Fruit'

Lorde has released the music video for "Fallen Fruit", a track off of her recent album "Solar Power".

"Solar Power" debuted to fan and critical acclaim, with Billboard stating, "Solar Power" is a fresh chapter in a riveting book, and Lorde fans should be thrilled to meet this new author." The Guardian called the song, "... a distinct reinvention, one that gleefully puts a gap between Lorde and everyone else in terms of her creativity" while noting, "Lorde's comeback single is a lesson in letting pop stars take their time."

Lorde will soon embark on her Solar Power tour, which is coming to the Boch Center in Boston.

Since its debut, the song has garnered stellar reviews from places like NME and Pitchfork, has trended #1 worldwide across social media, raked in over 30 million streams in its first five days, and was #1 on Spotify's Global and US Song Debut. The song is the first single from Lorde's forthcoming third studio album which was released via Universal Music New Zealand on August 20th. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff who she collaborated with on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

In 2013, a 16-year-old LORDE quietly, yet confidently asserted herself as the voice of a generation with her full-length debut, Pure Heroine. The album would go triple-platinum, win two GRAMMY Awards, and spawn the certified Diamond, record-breaking, international juggernaut single, "Royals," and quadruple-platinum follow up "Team." The former cemented LORDE as "the youngest solo artist and the only New Zealander to achieve #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1987." Time exalted her amongst the "Most Influential Teenagers in the World," she landed on Forbes's "30 Under 30" List, graced the cover of Rolling Stone and performed alongside Nirvana during the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

She also curated the official soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 and recorded "Yellow Flicker Beat" as the lead single. In 2017 LORDE released her second full-length studio album, Melodrama which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making her the first ever NZ artist to land a #1 debut album in the United States. The album reached #1 in over 45 countries and earned LORDE a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards. LORDE makes her highly anticipated return with critically acclaimed new single, "Solar Power," from her third full-length studio album, Solar Power, due out August 20th. LORDE currently has over 12 million albums sold worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide.

Watch the new music video here: