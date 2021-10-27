VIDEO: Lizzy McAlpine Releases New 'Doomsday' Video

Lizzy McAlpine unveils a new song, "doomsday," which is released alongside a Gus Black directed video for which she wrote the script. The new song is her first solo release of the year and sets the stage for more music to come soon.

"This song is about being in a relationship that is so toxic that you know it's doomed and preparing yourself for that eventuality," notes McAlpine. "It's heavy in funeral metaphors, because heartbreak to me is like a death and that's where I got the concept for the skeleton look in the music video. This song also starts a new phase for me and my sound and it's extremely exciting to be able to break out of the Give Me A Minute box and step into a more mature version of myself as an artist."

In conjunction with today's release, McAlpine confirms an extensive run of North American tour dates with Dodie. The shows kick off in early 2022 and include performances at New York's Kings Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Philadelphia's The Fillmore as well as multiple shows at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Full tour routing can be found below.

McAlpine is from outside Philadelphia and has been drawn to music since she was big enough to thump on her grandparents' piano. Soon her freeform experiments took on greater structure when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube.

With 90 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine's gained notable supporters on social media including Shawn Mendes, Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, Jacob Collier, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt, Jeremy Zucker and more.

Tour Dates

February 7, 2022-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theater*

February 9, 2022-Milwaukee, WI-The Eagles Club*

February 11, 2022-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hal*

February 13, 2022-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

February 14, 2022-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 15, 2022-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

February 16, 2022-Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre*

February 18, 2022-Toronto, ON-History*

February 19, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 20, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 22, 2022-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

February 24, 2022-New York, NY-Kings Theatre*

February 25, 2022-Boston, MA- Orpheum Theatre*

February 28, 2022-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

March 1, 2022-Charlotte, NC-The Underground*

March 2, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

March 4, 2022-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Revolution*

March 5, 2022-Orlando, FL-Plaza Live*

March 9, 2022-Houston, TX-House of Blues*

March 10, 2022-Austin, TX-Emo's*

March 11, 2022-Dallas, TX- House of Blues*

March 13, 2022-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*

March 14, 2022-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union*

March 18, 2022-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre*

March 19, 2022-Seattle, WA-The Moore Theatre*

March 21, 2022-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom*

March 23, 2022-San Francisco, CA-The Warfield*

March 24, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

March 25, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

*w/ Dodie

Listen to the new single here: