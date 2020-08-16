VIDEO: Laurissa Romain Covers 'Change Gonna Come' by Sam Cooke

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song will be available for streaming on all platforms on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Singer/Songwriter, Laurissa Romain's has released a cover of Sam Cooke's "Change Gonna Come."

Check out the video below!

The song will be available for streaming on all platforms, in time for The Democratic National Convention on Monday, August 17, 2020.

To hear her other music on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5fHVqHrW2Ws8GKzKd0xvRR

Laurissa says, "I believe change is coming. One way to ensure it, is to Vote! The opportunity to be able to exercise your right to vote is a gift. I thank God for people like Rep. John Lewis, who paved the way and made it possible for me to be heard. May he Rest In Power". Please make sure you're registered to vote, www.vote.org or to find out if you're registered, www.voterparticipation.org"

In the upcoming Spike Lee Civil Rights Film, "Son of the South" Laurissa portrays Brenda Travis, one of the Freedom Riders, that also stars Lucas Till, Lucy Hale, Lex Scott Davis, Brian Dennehy and Cedric the Entertainer.

Most recently she Guest Starred in The 2nd Season of the hit Netflix Series, "The Politician" as Susan, starring Ben Platt, Gwyenth Paltrow, Rahne Jones, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Joe Carroll, Bette Midler, Theo Germaine, Judith Light, David Corenswet.

Most recently, she was Nominated for Best Lead Actress in the Short Film, "You Were Always" Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt, in the NICE International Film Festival 2020.

Laurissa is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, and Native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen and has been working since she was a young child appearing in the entire 3-year run in Lincoln Center's Tony Award Winning Broadway Revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana, Directed by Bartlet Sher, starring Kelli O'Hara and Paulo Szot.

Her other film work includes, Chris Rock's "Top Five" as Grace, starring Rosario Dawson and Television work includes TBS' "Are We There Yet", Directed by Alfonso Riberio, Starring Terry Crews.

Her most recent stage work includes, The Actors Fund Benefit Reading of Neil LaBute's "A Dark, Dark House" as "Jennifer", "Oswald the Musical" , The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th" as Melanie Quirke and as Vanessa in The GR42 Sings Music of "In The Heights" celebrating the music of Lin Manuel Miranda.

Other concert work includes, Broadway Sessions, Rockers on Broadway, Broadway Sings Alanis and Holiday Harmony.

