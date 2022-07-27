VIDEO: Lady London Reveals 'What Is It Giving' Music Video

Multi-hyphenate artist Lady London serves opulence with the release of her eagerly-anticipated music video to "What Is It Giving" out now. The ear-perking single made its debut last week & bops between an infectious hook matched by London's cut-throat punchlines. "What Is It Giving" arrives with a larger-than-life visual to match and gives a new glimpse of what to expect from the rising artist.

Giving regal-realness dipped in her synonymous lady-like manner, the stylish visual offering from the New York-born, New Jersey-bred artist cinematizes the lyrical make of the Kosine-produced track. Lady London makes it known that regardless of the stage she steps on, her presence is known with lyrics that flaunt in ferocity. "When I give authentic, you give augmented; when I give couture, you give chaos, umm.. prolific, you give problematic, like what is it giving?" she playfully states.

This new release continues the rapid rise of Lady London, who's built momentum with a string of singles, guest features, and revered freestyles over a few years. Her now highly acclaimed debut project Lady Like: The Boss Tape, arrived earlier this year and is comprised of thirteen of her most celebrated freestyle snippets that now stand in completion as complete tracks.

With "What Is It Giving" and more new music on the horizon, London continues to showcase the dimensional range of her artistry and ease with making anthems for the up-now moment. Her recently released single "Lisa's Story," featuring Dub Aura, derived from Lady Like: The Boss Tape, has become a social media phenomenon garnering over 1 + million engagements across social platforms.

The track encapsulates a New York romance story that holds a glowing beam of nostalgia native to London's roots. "What Is It Giving" is poised to deliver the same success as a summer anthem with its caption-worthy lyrics, potent delivery from London, and a music video that glistens in splendor.

Watch the new music video here: