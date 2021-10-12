VIDEO: Kills Birds Share 'Cough Up Cherries' Music Video from Upcoming Album

LA-based incendiary rock band Kills Birds are sharing their introspective and impassioned new single "Cough Up Cherries," the third offering from their upcoming, sophomore album Married, out via their new label home Royal Mountain Records and KRO Records on November 12th.

The band have recently confirmed several tour dates with Foo Fighters and Sleigh Bells for 2021 and 2022 and have also been confirmed to perform as part of The Great Escape's First Fifty, the first round of the freshest and most exciting talent across the globe.

The new album was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 by invitation of the man himself, and produced by Yves Rothman. The newest single "Cough Up Cherries" arrives with an official video, directed by Brandon Somerhalder, that speaks directly to the forthcoming album, Married, as vocalist Nina Ljeti wears a wedding dress and veil.

Led by LA-based and Canada-raised Nina Ljeti (who The LA Times deemed "L.A.'s most electrifying new rock singer") and rounded out guitarist Jacob Loeb and bassist Fielder Thomas, it's the first track from Kills Birds since their debut self-titled won fans at outlets like NPR, NYLON, The FADER, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Chicago Tribune, as well as musicians like Kim Gordon, Hayley Williams of Paramore and Dave Grohl, the latter of which recently invited the band to join Foo Fighters in Mexico City two days before the album's release. The band will also be opening for Sleigh Bells on a nationwide US tour in October.Full dates are below.

Kills Birds 2021 & 2022 Tour Dates

Tour dates with Sleigh Bells:

10/05 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

10/06 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/08 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/09 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/13 - Monterrey, Mexico - Pal Norte Festival

Tour Dates with Foo Fighters:

11/13 - Hidalgo, MX - Tecate Pal Norte

12/02 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater

12/04 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater

12/07 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12/09 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

03/15/22 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (new date)

Watch the "Cough Up Cherries" Music Video here: