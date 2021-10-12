VIDEO: Kills Birds Share 'Cough Up Cherries' Music Video from Upcoming Album
Their new album will be released November 12.
LA-based incendiary rock band Kills Birds are sharing their introspective and impassioned new single "Cough Up Cherries," the third offering from their upcoming, sophomore album Married, out via their new label home Royal Mountain Records and KRO Records on November 12th.
The band have recently confirmed several tour dates with Foo Fighters and Sleigh Bells for 2021 and 2022 and have also been confirmed to perform as part of The Great Escape's First Fifty, the first round of the freshest and most exciting talent across the globe.
The new album was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 by invitation of the man himself, and produced by Yves Rothman. The newest single "Cough Up Cherries" arrives with an official video, directed by Brandon Somerhalder, that speaks directly to the forthcoming album, Married, as vocalist Nina Ljeti wears a wedding dress and veil.
Led by LA-based and Canada-raised Nina Ljeti (who The LA Times deemed "L.A.'s most electrifying new rock singer") and rounded out guitarist Jacob Loeb and bassist Fielder Thomas, it's the first track from Kills Birds since their debut self-titled won fans at outlets like NPR, NYLON, The FADER, The New York Times, Paste Magazine, Chicago Tribune, as well as musicians like Kim Gordon, Hayley Williams of Paramore and Dave Grohl, the latter of which recently invited the band to join Foo Fighters in Mexico City two days before the album's release. The band will also be opening for Sleigh Bells on a nationwide US tour in October.Full dates are below.
Kills Birds 2021 & 2022 Tour Dates
Tour dates with Sleigh Bells:
10/05 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
10/06 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/08 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/09 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/13 - Monterrey, Mexico - Pal Norte Festival
Tour Dates with Foo Fighters:
11/13 - Hidalgo, MX - Tecate Pal Norte
12/02 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater
12/04 - Las Vegas, NV - Park Theater
12/07 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
12/09 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
03/15/22 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (new date)
Watch the "Cough Up Cherries" Music Video here: