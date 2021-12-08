VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Merry Christmas Baby' From NBC Holiday Special

Kelly Clarkson has released the performance video of "Merry Christmas Baby" from the "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" holiday spectacular.

Watch the new performance below!

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson's love for the holiday season is no secret. She celebrates it all year long with "Ambush Christmas" segments on her award-winning daytime talk show as studio viewers and guests are treated to off-season snow, music and epic giveaways.

This year Clarkson is doubling down on the holiday spirit. Timed to the release of her new holiday album, the "Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" holiday spectacular is now streaming on Peacock.

The special will be filled with Clarkson's new original songs as well as a curated list of iconic classics, dancing, superstar performances featuring My Band Y'All with a streamlined modern orchestra and remarkable duets. The stage at Universal Studios Hollywood will be designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes inspired by the power of song that change the viewers' point of view - from fantastical worlds of being underneath the tree to a forest lit by the Northern Lights.

Brett Eldredge, Ariana Grande, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Amy Poehler and the one-and-only Santa Claus join Clarkson and some special everyday heroes with life-changing surprises.

Alex Duda and Kelly Clarkson are executive producers. Emmy winner Joe Terry directs.

The original music featured in the special is from "When Christmas Comes Around...," Clarkson's ninth studio album, available now via Atlantic Records. The 15-track collection sees Clarkson reunite with long-time collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and more for a mix of new original songs and Christmas classics. From the inspiring duet "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," featuring Ariana Grande, to the hauntingly beautiful ballad "Merry Christmas (to the One I Used to Know), "When Christmas Comes Around..." explores a wide range of holiday emotions and experiences anchored by Clarkson's vocal prowess. The album also features cheerful standout "Glow," featuring Chris Stapleton, and the fabulously bold lead single "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

"Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around" is made possible by brand partner Wayfair, the one-stop shop for everything home. As part of their collaboration with the episode, Wayfair will be generously donating a reward to a deserving organization that helps support communities in need.

The special was also made possible by H.E.B, who were proud to donate to a local Texas story featured on the special.

Watch the new performance here: