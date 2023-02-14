Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers Lucius' 'Dance Around It'

Feb. 14, 2023  

Kelly Clarkson performs a new rendition of Lucius' acclaimed song, "Dance Around It," on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" today as part of her "Kellyoke" series. Clarkson's cover follows Lucius' appearance on the show last month, where the Grammy-nominated duo-Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe-performed their song, "The Man I'll Never Find," and spoke with the host.

Known for their electric live shows, Lucius will return to the road this spring with their newly confirmed "Love So Deep" headline tour. Upcoming stops include Birmingham's Saturn, St. Louis' Delmar Hall, Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom, Indianapolis' Hi-Fi, Baltimore's Rams Head Live and Charlotte's Visulite Theatre among others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.ilovelucius.com/tour.
The upcoming performances celebrate Lucius' acclaimed album, Second Nature, which landed on numerous "Best of 2022" lists including Variety, Los Angeles Times, Consequence and more.

Produced by Brandi Carlile and Dave Cobb, Second Nature is a portrait of Laessig and Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music.

Widely acclaimed since their debut in 2013, The New York Times declares, "Luscious, luminous, lilting lullabies," while NPR Music asserts, "gorgeous, joyful songs" and Pitchfork praises, "powerful voices and a keen sense of melody."

In addition to their work in the band, Laessig and Wolfe have recorded with Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, The War on Drugs, Ozzy Osborne and John Legend and toured extensively alongside Roger Waters. Most recently, Lucius was also nominated for three awards at the 65th Annual GRAMMYs for their collaborations with Brandi Carlile, including Record of the Year.

LUCIUS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 30-Birmingham, AL-Saturn*
March 31-St. Augustine, FL-Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 1-Knoxville, TN-Big Ears Festival
April 3-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*
April 4-Milwaukee, WI-Turner Hall Ballroom*
April 6-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi*
April 7-Millvale, PA-Mr. Smalls Theatre*
April 8-Harrisburg, PA-XL Live*
April 11-Jersey City, NJ-White Eagle Hall*
April 12-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live*
April 14-Greenville, SC-Peace Center Concert Hall - Outdoors*
April 15-Charlotte, NC-Visulite Theatre*
April 16-Charleston, SC-High Water Festival
May 12-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Block Party
May 26-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley
June 2-4-Chattanooga, TN-Riverbend Festival
June 3-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival
June 24-26-Vienna, VA-Out & About Festival
July 7-9-Marshfield, MA-Levitate Music Festival
*with special guest Danielle Ponder



