VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video

Today brings the release of a brand-new official music video for Keith Urban's new song "Street Called Main." The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video.

Of "Street Called Main" Urban says "it's pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets." As Urban sees it, "some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world - even on a 'street called main' - and suddenly 'she' comes flooding back.

Urban, who has been working on a new album slated for release in 2023, recorded "Main" in Nashville with longtime co-producer Dann Huff. He will wrap his critically hailed THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022 in Australia next month.

Urban's current radio single "Brown Eyes Baby" continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.

Watch the new music video here: