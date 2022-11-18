Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Keith Urban Releases New Music Video

Urban has been working on a new album slated for release in 2023.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Today brings the release of a brand-new official music video for Keith Urban's new song "Street Called Main." The video, shot in Portland, Tennessee, marks the first time that director Justin Key and Urban have worked together on a music video.

Of "Street Called Main" Urban says "it's pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets." As Urban sees it, "some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world - even on a 'street called main' - and suddenly 'she' comes flooding back.

Urban, who has been working on a new album slated for release in 2023, recorded "Main" in Nashville with longtime co-producer Dann Huff. He will wrap his critically hailed THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022 in Australia next month.

Urban's current radio single "Brown Eyes Baby" continues to climb the chart, having just entered the Top 30.

Watch the new music video here:



Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Dont Need Anyone”  Photo
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.
Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records Photo
Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album scared to go to sleep Photo
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single Photo
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'