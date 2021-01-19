VIDEO: Katy J Pearson Releases Video For 'Beautiful Soul'

Following the release of her stunning debut album Return in November, today Katy J Pearson has shared shared a charming and colorful lyric video for standout track "Beautiful Soul", directed by Raissa Pardini. Watch and listen below!

Talking about the track, Katy said: "Beautiful Soul is a song of love and appreciation for anybody you love dearly who may be going through a s time and needs to hear that nothing is ever permanent. As my mum always says, 'this too shall pass'."

Raissa Pardini adds "Katy's videos are somehow connected yet very different to each other. I think you could do anything for Katy and will always look related to her music. And that's because it's inspiring. I started drafting things while listening to her voice and lyrics and the process just followed. It's great when that happens because visuals are purely inspired by the music and something unique can be created. Though of course I took inspirations from somewhere. In the latest video I experimented with old 20s/30s animations made by women. The lighting, the geometrical patterns. Those are the stories that other women told us through animation before and I wanted to be inspired by them as much as possible. It's an homage to all these animated tales and strong women."

Additionally, having recently performed a live-stream show the week of album release from The Louisiana in her home-town of Bristol as well as a set at the End of the Road's Garden of Streaming earlier in the autumn, her previously announced headline shows in February 2021 have been rescheduled for June. Katy also heads out with BC Camplight for shows in the spring. All dates are listed below.

Return​ symbolizes the re-entry of Pearson into music-making after a previous, collaborative project with her brother fell foul of the pressures of a major label record deal. Over the course of two-and-a-half years, between her parents' house in Gloucestershire, her Bristol bedroom, and nearby community arts space The Island, Pearson honed her craft as a solo artist, learning to rely on her creative instincts and bringing forth an album just as shaped by the South-West of England as the rich musical history of America's Southern States.

The songs were strengthened and evolved in a live setting, including support slots with Olden Yolk and Cass McCombs on their respective UK and European tours, before being taken to the studio of producer Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, M. Ward, Perfume Genius, Gruff Rhys) where they were captured in their final form. The result is a jewel in the dirt by the side of the highway; ten songs which slide effortlessly between lovelorn country, lo-fi folk and glistening, unforgettable pop.

﻿

Return track listing:

1. Tonight

2. Beautiful Soul

3. Return

4. Something Real

5. Fix Me Up

6. Hey You

7. Miracle

8. Take Back The Radio

9. On The Road

10. Waiting For The Day

Purchase or stream Return HERE

﻿

