VIDEO: Kali Uchis Unveils Live Performance Video For 'Melting'

Uchis’ project, Por Vida, released independently with no promotion, marked a major breakthrough in her career.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a live performance video for her song "Melting." Originally released on her highly lauded 2015 debut project, Por Vida, the track has been rediscovered in recent weeks and added to several top Spotify playlists, surpassing 115 million streams on Spotify and garnering more than three billion views on TikTok.

Uchis' project, Por Vida, released independently with no promotion, marked a major breakthrough in her career, garnering praise from Pitchfork, Remezcla, Billboard and more.
Last year, Uchis won three Billboard Latin Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award.

In 2021, Uchis took home her first Billboard Latin Music Award for her critically acclaimed Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, that spawned the runaway, chart-topping hit, "telepatía," which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

In 2021, she also took home her first Grammy Award, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud, covered Office Magazine, performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and toured arenas across North America with Tyler, The Creator.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with Por Vida in 2015, following it up with her 2018 debut album, Isolation, that received widespread critical acclaim and was featured on Best Of lists in Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more.

Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Diplo, Major Lazer, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

Watch the new performance video here:



