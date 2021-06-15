VIDEO: Juice Division Records Releases 'Blue Dreams' by Nipsey Hussle

"Blue Dreams," which is the latest release from Nipsey Hussle by independent record label Juice Division Records is arguably the best posthumous verse from the Nipsey Hussle vault yet.

In addition, the song has a chance to land on at least one Billboard Chart this week, Landing on the Billboard charts is no easy task for an independent record label.

Watch the official "Blue Dreams" Music Video Starring Nipsey Hussle on YouTube (beat produced by Sandy 3 p's):

Listen to Blue Dreams on Spotify.