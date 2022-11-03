Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joss Stone Releases 'What Christmas Means To Me' Music Video

The video was directed by Bill Fishman (Decemberists, Counting Crows) and Seth Christian.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Joss Stone's new whimsical visual for her rendition of the spirited Stevie Wonder classic "What Christmas Means To Me" is out now.

The video comes ahead of the singer's busy Holiday season as she gears up to promote her debut Christmas album Merry Christmas, Love which was released in September via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. The album is available on all streaming platforms and CD. Vinyl will be released on November 11th.

Directed by Bill Fishman (Decemberists, Counting Crows) and Seth Christian, the video for "What Christmas Means To Me" finds Joss adorned in dazzling holiday regalia and cheer, performing at the hippest holiday party in town. Brimming with the joy of family, Joss was pregnant at the time of filming and her infant daughter Violet was on set. Now the mother of two, Joss has more to celebrate this holiday season than ever before.

The video launches in advance of upcoming performances on major televised Holiday specials. She will first perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade®, which airs nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and streams on Peacock, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 9 a.m.- noon; in all time zones.

Next, she will perform at the NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS, which will be broadcast Sunday, Dec. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Joss then returns to Nashville - her current hometown and the city where Merry Christmas, Love was recorded - for her debut performance at The world famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville - on Saturday December 10th. Tickets are available here. More TV appearances and performances will be announced soon.

Inspired by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Bing Crosby and Michael Buble, Merry Christmas, Love celebrates the holiday season with fifteen classic Christmas tracks including favorites such as "Let It Snow", "Jingle Bells", "Silent Night" and more, plus two new original songs written by Joss, "If You Believe" and "Bring On Christmas Day" - a track celebrating her lifetime love for the joyful holiday.

Merry Christmas, Love represents a lifelong love of Christmas music, and a quest to present the music in a timeless but authentic way. "It was ambitious to do this, but it was such a joy to make my dream project come true," Joss enthuses.

Nearly two decades ago, Joss exploded on the music scene with her platinum-selling, breakout debut The Soul Sessions (also on S-Curve). Since then, she has won a Grammy (plus four additional nominations), released two platinum-certified albums, collaborated with everyone from Mick Jagger and Smokey Robinson to Raphael Saadiq and The Roots, and many more. Joss recently won The Masked Singer UK in 2021 and celebrated the ten year anniversary for Soul Sessions Vol. 2 this past July.

Armed with a powerful voice and a sound based in vintage soul, Joss Stone hit the mainstream as a teenager and has enjoyed an enduring career of unpredictable twists and turns.

The Grammy and Brit award winning singer, who has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, first earned a devoted audience at home and abroad with reinterpretations of classic soul songs and has expanded it with her songwriting chops and ability to explore styles far afield of vintage R&B, her first love.

Over the past decade, Joss has continued to build an impressive global audience through her touring while also continuing the great work done by The Joss Stone Foundation, which she started in 2014 and supports various charities across the world for people in need.

Joss has recently collaborated with Dave Stewart on two solo albums including this year's Never Forget My Love. Now the Grammy and Brit award winner has her sights set on her first ever holiday album with Merry Christmas, Love.

Watch the new music video here:



