VIDEO: Joshua Crumbly Releases 'C.S.C' Music Video

Bassist, producer, and songwriter Joshua Crumbly released his official video for "C.S.C", directed by Drew Robinson. Featuring Jay Bellerose on drums, "C.S.C" is the second single off of Crumbly's upcoming sophomore full-length album "ForEver", out October 8th.

Joshua is genre-blurring artist and sought after bassist who's recorded and toured

with artists like Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, Terence Blanchard, and Bob Dylan, performing in Dylan's 2021 concert film Shadow Kingdom.

Joshua made his musical debut aged 10, playing alongside his saxophonist father. A gifted performer, even as a pre-teen, he enjoyed mentorships with renowned bass players Reggie Hamilton (Whitney Houston, Seal) and Al McKibbon (Charlie Parker, Coleman Hawkins) before moving from LA to New York to attend the prestigious Juilliard music school.

After years of honing his musicality alongside seminal players, Joshua finally embarked on recording his own solo pieces, beginning with 2020's Rise. The starting place of ForEver quickly followed, beginning with encouraging words from friend and collaborator Shahzad Ismaily.

Watch the new music video here: