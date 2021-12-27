Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Joni Mitchell Shares New 'River' Music Video

Mitchell was recently honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Dec. 27, 2021  

Joni Mitchell has released the new music video for her hit song, "River."

The new video was animated by Skazka Studios and was directed by Matvey Rezanov, in memory of his father Mikhail Rezanov.

GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash, Herbie Hancock, James Taylor, Leon Bridges, and Pentatonix and GRAMMY Award nominees Black Pumas, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, and Mickey Guyton will perform at the 31st annual MusiCares® Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Mitchell on Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards® telecast.

Mitchell was recently received the Kennedy Center Honor, alongside Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


