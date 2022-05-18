VIDEO: Jeremie Albino Releases Visual For 'Buck'

Rising Americana singer/songwriter Jeremie Albino has shared a stunning live performance video for his latest single, "Buck." The song appears on his new EP Past Dawn which is out now via Good People Record Co, and was co-written with Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope, who also produced the EP.

"I started writing this one on the piano thinking about the old buck that used to hang on the wall above grandfather's old piano," said Jeremie Albino. "I started writing about families and the things we go through. It's a story about the rose-colored glasses we choose to wear at times. Sent over what I had to Michael Trent and he helped bring so much to the song, depth and a history to the story. It ended up growing into a song that tells a story about the joys of life, the losses we all deal with, the way life can be abrupt and unapologetic but we all grow in the wake of loss."

Odes to homes near and far are all over Past Dawn. So is a deep contemplation of illness and the loss of family, as well as poignant addresses to loved ones. The six-song collection showcases the artist at his most captivating; exploring loss, love, and home against a background of hopeful camaraderie and offering hints of Americana, folk, blues, and rock 'n' roll, with introspective storytelling and the spontaneous energy that makes Jeremie Albino's live show so special.

The EP also features the unmistakable stylings of Michael Trent's previous productions, delivering smoky harmonies, soaring guitars, honky-tonk piano, and foot stomping grooves. Albino's delivery is signature throughout: moving from clear-eyed melancholy to upbeat riffs with a lilting timbre that's refreshingly unfiltered.

Jeremie Albino expands the boundaries of Americana, folk and country with his signature brand of soulful storytelling and kinetic performance. The past few years have been non-stop for one of the most exciting artists to watch in recent years. His 2019 debut, Hard Time, was released to critical acclaim and was followed Blue Blue Blue (a collaboration with vocal powerhouse Cat Clyde).

Jeremie has toured with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, J.D. McPherson, The Suffers and more leading artists on the roots scene, and drawn acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Ditty TV, Glide, Earmilk, Exclaim etc. During his debut at 2019's Americanafest, Billboard called his performance at The Station Inn "One Of The 11 Best Things We Saw."

He's been hailed by Apple Music as a "Best New Artist Of The Week" and Hard Time was one of their "10 Albums You Must Hear," while Spotify has championed him since the beginning, slotting the rising star on several coveted playlists including The Pulse of Americana. With a sophomore album and multiple tours in the works, Jeremie has solidified himself as a musician who knows how to honor the histories of folk and country while staying firmly in the present.

Watch the new visual here: