VIDEO: Inspirational Pop Singer/Songwriter NEDY Releases 'Made To Be' Remix Video

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY adds her signature flair to her latest single with the release of the "Made To Be" remix video. Through neon colors, dynamic visuals, backup dancers, and more, the video showcases NEDY's individuality and undeniable spirit.

Prompting viewers to get on their feet and match her energy, NEDY's talent shines within the lyrics of the tune, which serves as a reminder to be comfortable in the skin God gave us. The "Made To Be" Remix Video was premiered by Talk of Alabama, digitally by The Hollywood Times, and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"This Remix is a different side of the same song and I wanted to show that in the music video about myself as an artist. It's fun, upbeat, and energetic with the same positive message!" shares NEDY.

The "Made To Be" remix takes the song to a whole new level, making it perfect for any upbeat playlist. Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying many experience, NEDY created the Friends Forever Club, an anti-bullying non-profit, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying.

Offering a shoulder to lean on, the club is a safe space for those going through troubling times of self-doubt fueled by damage of bullying and acts as a friend to those experiencing this hatred firsthand. Keep up with NEDY on social media as she announces multiple projects in the works! Fans will not want to miss the iconic force and kind soul. NEDY has recently been interviewed by NBClx, Newsmax, OCTV, PEOPLE.com, and more.

Watch the new music video here: