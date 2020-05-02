VIDEO: Ilham Releases New Freestyle 'In My Room'

New York Native ilham, has released her latest single 'in my room' freestyle via Empire. 'in my room' freestyle came out of experimenting on her own and plainly having fun with it while trying new things (freestyling, engineering, etc.)

Not to mention Aaliyah's cover beat behind it! Produced by Slim Dollars and Rain.

Due to Quarantine putting a pause on a lot of music artists' developments, for example going into the studio, recording and collaborating with producers, touring and performing. ilham took this time to figure out for herself how to navigate on staying productive while teaching herself how to record and engineer her own music.

Watch the video below:

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/ilham_official/in-my-room-quarantine-freestyle/s-DyO52slrebi





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You