VIDEO: Holly Humberstone Performs 'Can You Afford To Lose Me?' On COLBERT

Fresh off selling out several of her largest headlining shows to-date at Webster Hall in New York City and the Metro in Chicago, Holly Humberstone took to the stage last night on The Late Show on Stephen Colbert on CBS. Accompanied by the lush instrumentals of a full band, Humberstone delivered the captivating debut television performance of her new song "Can You Afford To Lose Me?".

The single serves as the title track of her new project, Can You Afford To Lose Me?, an extended collection of songs tracing her sensational musical journey to-date. Seared with the type of lyrical authenticity that's been a staple in Holly's songwriting since day one, the "Can You Afford To Lose Me?" is a heartbreaking ode to a relationship hurtling toward its conclusion.

From her first-ever single "Deep End" to tracks from her stunning debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel and acclaimed sophomore effort The Walls Are Way Too Thin, the eleven-song collection is not only a reflection on Holly's origins, but her evolution from an unknown artist hailing from the small countryside town of Grantham, UK to emerging as one of the biggest breakout talents of the past two years. Can You Afford To Lose Me? offers fans a culmination of the singer-songwriter's past and present as she looks ahead to 2023 and the impending release of her highly anticipated debut album.

The official video for "Can You Afford To Lose Me?" was inspired by her Fifth Sister Swap sustainable fashion initiative, encouraging the next generation to make more intentional fashion choices. Something that started with Holly's three sisters as a way to recycle clothing has now grown into a global fan movement, with fans swapping clothes at the BRIT Rising Star's live shows.

Last night's performance arrives on the heels of the celebrated debut of the highly acclaimed single "Sleep Tight," which has been lauded by fans and critics alike from Rolling Stone to NY Times, FADER, Billboard, V Magazine, Consequence, FLOOD Magazine and beyond. Co-written with the 1975's Matty Healy and longtime collaborator Rob Milton, the song and accompanying music video are imbued with the summery nostalgia of early-2000s singer-songwriter pop music.

"Sleep Tight" is the singer-songwriter's second collaboration with Healy, following "Please Don't Leave Just Yet." The song also marks her second single of 2022, having been preceded by the heartbreak ballad "London Is Lonely," which she gave a haunting performance of live at the BRIT Awards ceremony in February while being honored with the Rising Star Award.

Having now eclipsed 260 million global streams to-date and been nominated for the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award with Apple Music, placed as runner up in the BBC Sound of 2021, and been chosen as YouTube's next Artist On The Rise, Holly's debut EPs - culminating with today's release of Can You Afford to Lose Me? - have solidified her as a voice for her generation with a songwriting prowess that defies her 22-years of age.

Her songs contain lyrics that are at once daringly vulnerable, yet universally relatable to anyone navigating the leap to adulthood, feelings of being lost, and struggle in finding your true identity and belonging.

With performances under her belt on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Later...with Jools Holland, and accolades from Triple J, The NY Times, The Sunday Times, Variety, NME, ELLE, Billboard, Nylon, The Guardian, i-D and many more, her craft has resonated with people everywhere and pinpointed a shared commonality in the peaks and valleys of our life experiences.

As she turns the page to her next chapter, Holly's journey is destined to be among the most captivating of 2023 and beyond.

Watch the new performance here: