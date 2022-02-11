VIDEO: Hanson Releases 'Child At Heart' Music Video

HANSON announced today's release of "Child At Heart," the first single from the multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated pop-rock trio's eagerly anticipated new project, RED GREEN BLUE.

Written by Taylor Hanson, and co-produced by Taylor, GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning Producer/Engineer/Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco) and GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning artist/producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten), the dynamic new track is available now via 3CG Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

"The song 'Child At Heart' is about remaining open and hopeful despite the obstacles of life's journey," says Taylor Hanson. "Like a child whose heart is yet to be discouraged by the tribulations of the world."

The music video for "Child At Heart" was premiered this morning on American Songwriter, followed by an exclusive live chat with the band talking about the making of the song, the music video, and the creative vision behind the Red Green Blue album.

"The music video depicts a series of inflicted wounds and tragedies, which leave my character nearly dead," says Taylor. "It's meant to be a metaphor for the pain of life and love, and the ultimate redemption of his love rejoining him reinforces the song's message that we have to remain open and hopeful, despite what life throws at us."

Comprising three solo-led projects from Taylor, Isaac, and Zac Hanson, RED GREEN BLUE arrives via 3CG Records on Friday, May 20; pre-orders are available on Hanson.net now. The album, which marks HANSON's milestone 30th anniversary, brings together the band's three unique creative voices like never before, with a third of the album written and produced by each brother: Taylor's RED, Isaac's GREEN, and Zac's BLUE.

The album, which is also, co-produced with Jim Scott and David Garza, amplifies the band's unique trifecta of sound in a new way which is highlighted through the release of three singles, one featuring each brother. Starting with Taylor's emotive rock anthem on "Child At Heart" (out today) followed by Isaac's organic and heartwarming "Write You A Song" (March 11) and the rock-infused force on Zac's "Don't Let Me Down" (April 15), each song is a clue to the unique musical influences which make up the project.

"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can," says Isaac Hanson, "and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. RED GREEN BLUE is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms."

"Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago," says Taylor Hanson. "He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it's an absolute joy to have finally made a project together."

"We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David Garza since our early days as a band," says Zac Hanson. "We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."

Watch the new music video here: