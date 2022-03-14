VIDEO: Gavin Haley Drops 'Body Language' Dance Video

Today, rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gavin Haley released a minimalist but captivating visual for his hypnotic new single "Body Language," out now via Red Bull Records.

Flanked by two talented female dancers, the Los Angeles-based artist stayed true to the "Body Language" message and took a laid-back approach to the video. According to Haley, "I'm somebody who would rather stay in with my person than go out - 'Body Language' is a sexy love song about first getting together with someone. You don't have to do anything crazy to have a good time because everything's new."

He brought the vibey Skylar Mones (Dua Lipa, Kesha) and Nick Bailey (Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Machine Gun Kelly) co-produced/co-written track to life with just an empty warehouse, TikTok-ready choreography, and fresh styling. The dancers glide over the songs smooth, understated production, bringing their own swagger to the performance while allowing Haley and his dynamic vocals to remain the focus.

With this release kicking things off, Gavin Haley is ready to make a big impact in 2022. Fans should keep an ear out for new music to come soon after his support tour dates opening for Canadian pop singer-songwriter Tate McRae (cities listed below).

Gavin Haley released his 2019 debut EP Long Game which yielded the fan favorite anthem, "The Way I Am" feat. Ella Vos, and amassed over 50 million streams, and rapidly gained engaged audiences outside of North America, in SE Asia, Europe and Australia.

The 2020 follow-up EP "Unfolding" gained over 1-million monthly listeners on Spotify (with over 3M streams in the first 2 weeks of release) and boasted the track "Tati" feat. Yung Pinch; which caught the attention of Blink-182's Travis Barker, who contributed a scorching remix. In its wake, People hailed Gavin among "The Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark on the Musical Landscape" with the project earning equal acclaim from Flaunt, Billboard, American Songwriter, and many more.

Watch the music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 14 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 17 - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Mar 18 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Mar 21 - Scoot Inn - Austin TX

Mar 22 - HOB Houston - Houston, TX

Mar 23 - The HiFi Dallas - Dallas, TX