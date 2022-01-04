VIDEO: French Band Salvation Shares New Single 'Echoes'

The "Echos" music video is the latest release from "Salvation", a Punk Rock/Pop Rock quartet from Marseille/France. A 13-track album is currently in production, along with a debut video.

With a powerful and deceptively simplistic Punk Rock sound, with very structured titles with a very pop rendering, sprinkled with vocal harmonies for 3 voices, "Salvation" is influenced by bands like Green Day, Blink 182, NOFX, Simple Plan, Sum 41.

"Salvation" is formed by William RAZZA and Pierre-Emmanuel TOUCHARD guitarists/vocals (1st part by Dagoba, Anti Flag, Justine, Mute). Loïc MICHAUD joins the group as bassist/chorus player after 3 years of touring Europe with the group No Perfect in the first part of Uncommonmenfrommars. His bass playing and vocal harmonies brought melodies and power to "Salvation". Martin VENTURINI (drummer) joins the adventure and brings even more energy and dynamism to "Salvation"!

Watch the new music video here: