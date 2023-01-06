VIDEO: Fletcher Shares Video for 'Better Version' Featuring Kelsea Ballerini

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter FLETCHER shares the official video for her latest release, "Better Version" which features recent GRAMMY® Award nominated and multi-platinum country artist Kelsea Ballerini.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Eva Doležalová (Serpentine, Maestro) the video cinematically depicts a nuanced exploration of post-breakup grief and growth. FLETCHER and Kelsea star in the video alongside rising stars Gavin Leatherwood (Sabrina The Teenage Witch / Sex Lives of College Girls) and Ava Capri (Love Victor, Do Revenge).

The closing song to FLETCHER's Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe), "Better Version" (feat. Kelsea Ballerini) takes the form of a heart-on-sleeve duet, beautifully amplifying the unfettered feeling of the original number. With their voices blending to glorious effect, FLETCHER and Kelsea add new warmth and texture to the bittersweet track, a moody and ethereal piece of folk-pop.

"Better Version" serves as the flip-side to FLETCHER's smash single "Becky's So Hot" - a standout cut from Girl Of My Dreams that reached #3 on the iTunes chart across all genres and landed on Billboard's Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

FLETCHER preformed "Becky's So Hot" on NBC's "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" and duetted with Miley on her hit single "Midnight Sky" which trended on Twitter for over 24 hours with Rolling Stone declaring, "The pair stole the show with their sexy duet version of Cyrus' hit single 'Midnight Sky'...not only did their performance soar, but the chemistry was off the charts." In December, FLETCHER appeared as herself on the highly-anticipated third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime.

Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) expands on the original album's up-close look at the most intimate of emotional experiences: desire and obsession, loss and trauma, the pain of personal growth and power of true self-acceptance.

Released in September, Girl Of My Dreams immediately earned massive praise from major outlets like Rolling Stone, who stated that FLETCHER "is a rising star at her rawest...honest, and deliberate"), Vulture, who hailed it as a "crystal-clear debut that isn't so much an introduction but a declaration that FLETCHER is already here, whether you're ready for her or not...a glimmering, stadium-size record with razor-sharp pop instincts" and Consequence proclaiming that "where many artists prefer to keep at least a bit of a screen between their life and the audience, FLETCHER tears any semblance of that away with Girl Of My Dreams."

Along with "Better Version" (feat. Kelsea Ballerini), the new songs featured on Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe) include FLETCHER's recent single "Suckerpunch," a euphoric and thrilling track named Hottest Track Of The Week by BBCR1 that finds FLETCHER vividly depicting a first date from back in 2016.

Executive-produced by Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) - who helmed FLETCHER's you ruined new york city for me and THE S(EX) TAPES, a 2020 EP that hit No. 1 on iTunes across all genres - Girl Of My Dreams also delivers FLETCHER's fan-favorite singles "Sting," and "Serial Heartbreaker."

Watch the new music video here: