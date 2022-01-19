VIDEO: Flamango Bay Release 'LA' Music Video From Upcoming EP

Flamango Bay have today announced details of their debut EP 'The Fool', set to be released on 13th May via 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI. To celebrate, they share new single 'LA', which was written shortly before moving to the eponymous city.

"Musically, the song is inspired by pop artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and indie acts like Surf Curse, and probably anything off the Spotify Surf Rock Sunshine playlist."

Speaking about the 'LA' video, the band said: "we came up with a storyline loosely based around this drive from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, a journey we've been doing a lot recently."

Flamango Bay was formed in high school by Ikaika Gunderson, Dash Goss Post, and Georgia Manou, with their debut EP inspired by the fool card in tarot; five tracks loosely following an arc from being young, naive and optimistic before learning some harsh life lessons.

The band cite the likes of The Great Gatsby as an influence for its themes around the restrictive nature of blinkered hope, as well as Marvel's Wandavision for its narrative arc that descends from a contented equilibrium to a fragmented and broken existence. Listeners will also note infectious hooks that lend more to the likes of Mitski and beabadoobee.

But beneath it all lies the Bay Area, taking pride of place in the group's name and influencing everything they do, most clearly in epic closer 'Fishing for the Sun' (released last year as a standalone single). Written by Gunderson amidst a gender identity crisis, it was the supportive environment cultivated by the prominent genderqueer and transgender element of the group's local music scene that allowed them to explore feelings they suggest they may have pushed away for a long time otherwise.

The Fool is the result of that groundwork: five tracks that mix an abundance of pop smarts with an eclecticism of styles and - most importantly - a heart and emotional pull that's impossible to resist.

The EP will be released 13th May via 0800-MOSHI-MOSHI (pre-order here).