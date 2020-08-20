VIDEO: Ferris & Sylvester Release 'I Should Be On A Train'

The live video has been filmed during lockdown at Streatham Space Project in London.

Ferris & Sylvester have released a live video for their new single 'I Should Be On A Train', the title track of their forthcoming EP out October 2nd via LAB Records.

The live video has been filmed during lockdown at Streatham Space Project in London. It the captures the intimacy and intoxicating energy of a Ferris & Sylvester live show, even in an empty venue. The band are due to play a headline show at the venue as part of the Streatham Festival, which is already sold out, and a rescheduled date is to be announced soon.

Regarding the live video Ferris & Sylvester say, "It felt so good to play as a band. This song came to life at home, in the comfort of our studio. We would usually play around with a song on tour, try out a few ideas and let it come to life. This time was different. But hitting that first chorus live with drums, electric guitar, lights and cameras felt very special. We can't wait to play it on our tour next year."

Ferris & Sylvester released 'I Should Be On A Train' and the official video earlier this month. The explosive blues ballad is written, recorded and produced by the band and follows the musings of a woman planning her escape, but not having the courage to leave the one she loves.

The track has been quick to draw great praise, including strong support from Bob Harris on his Radio 2 show, while it led BBC Introducing South West to feature the band as their 'Artist Of The Week'. Ferris & Sylvester were featured as 'Legends Of The Future' by Sunday People and the song has continued to receive critical praise from the likes of American Songwriter, Maverick Magazine and many more.

The upcoming new five-track EP captures Ferris & Sylvester's unique blend of blues, Americana and folk, whilst also seeing them expand on their sound. 'Knock You Down' features wistful psychedelic touches, while the groove-laden riffs of 'Good Man' are intertwined with Ravi Shankar influences. The EP closes with a cover of The Beatles' 'With A Little Help From My Friends', inspired by their lockdown livestreams where they shared a new cover every week with their fans and also raised money to help local venues stay in business via the Music Venue Trust, of which they are patrons.

The EP also features the previously released 'Everyone Is Home', described by Clash Magazine as "the duo's very own isolation anthem". The heartfelt lyrics recognise the loneliness in the uncertain times yet also celebrate the togetherness, bravery and resilience that has come with it.

The I Should Be On A Train EP finds Ferris & Sylvester thriving in the world's state of transition, taking the opportunity to explore new territories, spurred on by the success of the past and looking forward to the future.

Ferris & Sylvester have made a distinct mark on the live scene both in the UK and across the Atlantic. This is set to continue in 2021 as they have announced their largest headline shows for next year. The band will tour the UK throughout February and March, with a London headline show at Lafayette on March 1st. The band will then head off for a six date tour across the US and Canada.

Tickets are available here and full tour dates can be found below:

FEBRUARY

25th - Exeter, Cavern

26th - Nottingham, Metronome

28th - Brighton, Green Door Store

MARCH1st - London, Lafayette3rd - Manchester, Night & Day4th - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club6th - Glasgow, King Tuts7th - Bristol, The Exchange

US & CANADA HEADLINE TOUR DATESMARCH25th - Los Angeles, Hotel Café27th - Chicago, Martyr's30th - Nashville, High Watt

APRIL1st - Washington DC, Songbyrd2nd - New York City, Rockwood Music Hall3rd - Toronto, Drake Hote

